Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) and Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Head-To-Head Survey

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 22.48% 12.41% 1.34% Enterprise Financial Services 32.31% 14.71% 1.54%

Risk & Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $165.94 million 4.77 $37.31 million $2.52 14.40 Enterprise Financial Services $276.15 million 3.59 $89.22 million $3.61 11.99

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $39.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Allegiance Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and 24-hour depository facilities; mobile banking; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of January 25, 2018, it operated 16 full-service banking locations and a loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. As of December 31, 2018, it had 19 banking locations and 3 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

