Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

“Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Just as We are initiating coverage on Outperform rating and $37 fair value estimate. As noted in our sector landscape piece, “Off the The Next Step for Cell Therapy,” we believe that the next phase of growth in the widespread utilization of cell therapies will be catalyzed by the successful development of “off the shelf” modalities. We therefore view Allogene as a core holding for investors looking for exposure to innovation in this subsector with de- risked initial targets and indications.”,” William Blair’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

