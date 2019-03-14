Alphabet (GOOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $1,380.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,327.66.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,193.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,437 shares of company stock valued at $38,346,021. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 918.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 84,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.