AmberCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $160,860.00 (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One AmberCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmberCoin has a market capitalization of $160,860.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmberCoin

AmberCoin (AMBER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD.

Buying and Selling AmberCoin

AmberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

