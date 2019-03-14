American Assets Trust (AAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.00

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 1751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $82.61 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,805 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.84 per share, with a total value of $430,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,799 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,991.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,754 shares of company stock worth $546,989. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,783,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,085,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,571,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

