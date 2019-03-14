American Electric Power (AEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.73

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.73 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 97479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,954,000 after purchasing an additional 714,473 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,381,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

