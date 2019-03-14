American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) COO Jack E. Corrigan Sells 40,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $891,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent stock remained flat at $$22.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 61,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,734. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,553,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 373,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/american-homes-4-rent-amh-coo-jack-e-corrigan-sells-40000-shares.html.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.