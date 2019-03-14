American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $5,970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,253. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,169,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,372. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,602,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,968 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,238,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

