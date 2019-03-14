American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $22.68 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,169,595.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,461 shares of company stock worth $9,850,372 in the last 90 days. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

