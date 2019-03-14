American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,603 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,431,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after buying an additional 2,906,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after buying an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,063.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,619,000 after buying an additional 1,044,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,841,000 after buying an additional 950,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $327,006.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $288,046.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $7,660,922 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Summit Insights raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.05.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

