American International Group Inc. Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 81,940 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 235,427,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,061,983.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

