American International Group Inc. Has $25.80 Million Stake in American Express (AXP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in American Express by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

