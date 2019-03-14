American Superconductor (AMSC) Trading Up 7.6%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 672,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 364,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Superconductor to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 52.83%. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $127,575.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 116,374 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 243,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

