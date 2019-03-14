American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 173.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,084 shares of company stock valued at $11,256,682. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $187.23 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $133.53 and a 1-year high of $187.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.63.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

