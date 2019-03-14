Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,734,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

