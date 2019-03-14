AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,200.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.52 per share, for a total transaction of $155,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,361.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,836 shares of company stock worth $9,498,232. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

