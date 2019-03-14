AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $55.39 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

