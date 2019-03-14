Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $13.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 45189 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Bisaro acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

