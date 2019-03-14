Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Anadarko Petroleum’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. Focus on high-return assets and the sale of non-core properties boosted Anadarko Petroleum’s efficiency. In the past 12 months, shares of Anadarko Petroleum have lost narrower than the industry. However, Anadarko has a few deep-water assets, which run the risks of adverse weather conditions. In addition, the modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.84.

Shares of APC stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

