Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $270,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,922. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,431,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,919,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after buying an additional 2,906,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,363,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after buying an additional 1,147,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.