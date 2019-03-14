Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. ChannelAdvisor also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,206,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 626,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1,760.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 625,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 591,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,431. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $353.87 million, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.12.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

