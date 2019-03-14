Analysts Anticipate Life Storage Inc (LSI) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to report $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.28. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $405,006.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,652,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,424,000 after purchasing an additional 354,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,424,000 after purchasing an additional 354,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1,618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 298,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.92. 281,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

