Analysts Anticipate Sientra Inc (SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.84%.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 522,153 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Sientra by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SIEN traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,621,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.03. Sientra has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.