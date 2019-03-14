Analysts Anticipate Stepan (SCL) to Post $1.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Stepan reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.22. Stepan has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Stepan news, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,209,374.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,007,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $182,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $1,524,148 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stepan by 67.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stepan by 39.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stepan by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 363.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

