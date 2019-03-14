Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $33.15 on Monday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $32,226,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 465.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,400,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 1,152,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $15,042,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,219,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after buying an additional 406,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 154.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 232,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

