Analysts Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.25 Million

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to announce $178.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.80 million and the highest is $181.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $751.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.30 million to $760.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $814.85 million, with estimates ranging from $811.10 million to $818.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 375,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,439. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

