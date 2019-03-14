Analysts Expect Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.40. Medidata Solutions posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

MDSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

MDSO opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $88.87.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $938,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $137,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,632 shares of company stock worth $2,223,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

