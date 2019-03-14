Analysts Expect Worldpay Inc (WP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Worldpay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Worldpay reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Worldpay from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In related news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Worldpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Worldpay has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

