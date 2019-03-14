Analysts Issue Forecasts for HC2 Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (HCHC)

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HC2 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $2.72 on Thursday. HC2 has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in HC2 by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,426,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,354 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in HC2 by 178.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in HC2 by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 115,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

