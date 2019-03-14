Analysts Issue Forecasts for Senseonics Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SENS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

SENS stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Senseonics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Senseonics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,696,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 613,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

