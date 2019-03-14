Analysts Offer Predictions for Zafgen Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (ZFGN)

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zafgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.52 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

ZFGN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.35. Zafgen has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zafgen by 547.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zafgen by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

