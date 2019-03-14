Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Price Target at $12.50

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,394 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $36,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 965.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,009,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

