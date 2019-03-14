Analysts Set Atento SA (ATTO) Price Target at $8.75

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

ATTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barrington Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of ATTO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 179,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,335. The company has a market cap of $268.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Atento has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atento during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Atento during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Atento by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

