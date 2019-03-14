Analysts Set Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Target Price at $268.85

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $283.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $800,004.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,448 shares of company stock valued at $6,754,749. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAM opened at $315.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

