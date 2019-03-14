Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Target Price at $208.55

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.55.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.11. 779,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,322. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 111,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.24, for a total value of $20,084,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,916 shares in the company, valued at $40,358,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 432,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,643,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,436,000 after buying an additional 625,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

