Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for STEP Energy Services (STEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STEP Energy Services (TSE: STEP):

3/11/2019 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

3/8/2019 – STEP Energy Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$6.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – STEP Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

TSE STEP traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$1.82. 128,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. STEP Energy Services Ltd has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.01.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

