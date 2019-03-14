Analyzing Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and China Biologic Products (CBPO)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and China Biologic Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A China Biologic Products 1 2 0 0 1.67

China Biologic Products has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.82%. Given China Biologic Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Biologic Products is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and China Biologic Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics -1,121.35% N/A -131.93% China Biologic Products 15.50% 11.44% 10.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and China Biologic Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $3.09 million 29.39 -$30.09 million N/A N/A China Biologic Products $370.41 million 9.19 $67.94 million N/A N/A

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing immune globulin intravenous; human antithrombin III; Caprylate/Chromatography Purified and 20 nm virus filtration; human coagulation factor IX; human cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin; and human fibrin sealant products. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

