Andalas Energy and Power (ADL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 27,534,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 53,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

In other news, insider Simon George Gorringe bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

About Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

