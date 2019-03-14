Anders Gustafsson Sells 24,121 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,117,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,401,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total transaction of $5,767,115.79.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.67. 323,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $130.79 and a one year high of $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 966.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

