Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (AS1) Insider Michael Porter Buys 225,802 Shares of Stock

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1) insider Michael Porter acquired 225,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,547.71 ($24,501.92).

Michael Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Michael Porter acquired 100,000 shares of Angel Seafood stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,700.00 ($9,716.31).

Angel Seafood stock remained flat at $A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday. 114,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and a PE ratio of -20.63. Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of A$0.20 ($0.14).

About Angel Seafood

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic oysters in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Coffin Bay, Australia.

