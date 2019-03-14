Anthony W. Borowicz Sells 2,500 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.63. 154,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,266. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Integer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

