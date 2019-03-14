Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

NYSE AFT opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

