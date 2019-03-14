Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 26,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV opened at $81.62 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

