Aramark (ARMK) & Habit Restaurants (HABT) Critical Review

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aramark alerts:

This table compares Aramark and Habit Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $15.79 billion 0.47 $567.88 million $1.99 15.09 Habit Restaurants $402.15 million 0.72 $2.78 million $0.17 65.59

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Habit Restaurants. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Habit Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aramark and Habit Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 3 9 0 2.75 Habit Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $42.27, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Habit Restaurants has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Habit Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Habit Restaurants is more favorable than Aramark.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Habit Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.27% 17.81% 3.86% Habit Restaurants 0.69% 3.01% 1.44%

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Habit Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Habit Restaurants has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats Habit Restaurants on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.