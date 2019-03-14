Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

PETX stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aratana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 46,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $269,649.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/aratana-therapeutics-petx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.