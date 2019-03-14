ArcelorMittal (MT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal’s earnings and sales increased year over year in fourth-quarter 2018. ArcelorMittal is reducing costs and expanding its advanced high strength steel product line under the Action 2020 program. The company should also gain from Ilva buyout and its efforts to reduce debt. However, the steel industry remains affected by global production overcapacity. Moreover, U.S.-China trade tensions are likely to weigh on steel demand in China. The company expects steel demand to decline in China in 2019. Falling global steel prices is another concern. ArcelorMittal has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.77%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

