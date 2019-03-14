ArcelorMittal SA (MT) to Issue $0.20 Annual Dividend

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

ArcelorMittal has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

NYSE MT opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ArcelorMittal stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 289.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

