Arden Partners plc (ARDN) Insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Buys 558 Shares

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.86).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 555 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($195.81).

On Thursday, January 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 538 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.84).

LON ARDN opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Thursday. Arden Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 55.70 ($0.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Arden Partners Company Profile

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

