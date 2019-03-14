ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 15,200 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 813.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 412,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,328,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 657,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $406,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $274,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,870 shares of company stock valued at $799,247. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 15,200 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/arp-americas-lp-buys-shares-of-15200-cirrus-logic-inc-crus.html.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.