ARP Americas LP Has $574,000 Stake in Pandora Media Inc (P)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,928 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in P. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pandora Media by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pandora Media by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,750 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

P stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Pandora Media Inc has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

